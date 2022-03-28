I’ll Blame It On The Rain from Hammertowne

Mountain Fever Records has a new single this week for Hammertowne, taken from an upcoming project, their fifth with the label.

The song is one called I’ll Blame It On The Rain, a bluesy grasser which bandleader David Carroll tells us came from pair of writers he thinks of highly.

“It’s a great song written by two fantastic writers David Coriell and Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman. The melody really sets the mood for the story line and matches the lyrics perfectly. It’s an interesting and unique presentation of an often-told story…. heartbreak.”

Sung by Hammertowne bassist Bryan Russell, the track also features David Carroll on guitar and harmony vocal, Chaston Carroll on mandolin and harmony vocal, and Dale Thomas on banjo. They recorded at the Mountain Fever Studio in Willis, VA with label head Mark Hodges engineering.

Have a listen…

I’ll Blame It On The Rain will be available tomorrow, March 29, from popular download and streaming services. Radio programmers will find the track now at AirPlay Direct. It will also be included on the next full length Hammertowne album, You Can Learn A Lot From A Song, from Mountain Fever.