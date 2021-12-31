I’ll Be Lovin’ You from Greg Blake

Turnberry Records has released a new single for Greg Blake from his upcoming release with the label, People, Places & Songs. It’s the song I’ll Be Lovin’ You.

Blake says that the song carries the sort of confirming and forward-looking message he likes to share.

“Acclaimed bluegrass and country songwriter, David Stewart, pitched this song to me some time ago. It’s a positive love song, affirming the fact that ‘you can count on my love for you.’ As the chorus states, ‘If the devil’s soul is black as coal, if Kentucky’s grass is blue. Just as sure as God made little green apples, I’ll be lovin’ you!”

Greg sings the lead and plays guitar, supported by Jesse Brock on mandolin, Jacob Metz on banjo, Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, and Mark Schatz on bass. Jesse and Jacob provide the vocal harmony.

Check out the single in this lyric video prepared by Turnberry.

I’ll Be Lovin’ You is available now as a single from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.