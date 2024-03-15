No matter what sort of music you prefer, it’s hard to beat a great singer on a fine song.

And that’s exactly what you get with David Parmley delivering a terrific Townes Van Zandt number, I’ll Be Here In The Morning, as his latest single for 615 Hideaway Records.

From the time he debuted as a teenager with The Bluegrass Cardinals in the mid 1970s, through his on again, off again solo career, Parmley has been noted as among the most stirring and soulful vocalists bluegrass music has ever produced. Not many singers have added as many songs to the bluegrass cannon as he has in this music, and once David sings it, not many step up to add their own interpretation.

Bluegrass lovers may recall I’ll Be Here In The Morning recorded previously by The Stonemans or The Seldom Scene, but David says his inspiration came from the country world.

“When I first heard Don Williams’s version of this song, I fell in love with it. I thought it would be great done acoustically. Hope the fans love it as much as I do!”

Studio support comes from Jim Hurst on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, Jeff Partin on bass, and Dave Roe on bass.

Have a listen…

I’ll Be Here In The Morning from David Parmley is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will be offered to radio programmers soon at AirPlay Direct.