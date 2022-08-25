Ilene Baker – latest single from Tim Raybon

Skip to content
Tim Raybon has a new single today on Pinecastle Records, and from the sound of it, one might easily expect to see it climbing the charts in no time, like most of his recent releases.
This one is called
Ilene Baker, one Raybon composed, that tells of the insecurity felt when you know that your girl is way out of your league.
Most bluegrass folks know Tim as the brother and singing partner of Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon. The two grew up playing bluegrass together in the deep south, along with their father and third brother, and Tim played bass and sang tenor to Marty during his return to bluegrass in the early aughts. When Marty leapt back to tour again with Shenandoah, Tim launched a band called Merle Monroe with Daniel Grindstaff, now morphed into The Tim Raybon Band.
He has a special knack for writing bluegrass songs that instantly resonate with audiences, and this one is no different.
Tim says the story will seem familiar to a lot of fellas out there.
"I guess most men have met a lady in their lifetime that they absolutely adored, but her heart was dedicated to someone else, and she would do anything to be with him, good or bad! That's my girl, Ilene Baker."
Ilene Baker.”
With Tim handling vocals, the band on this track includes Russ Carson on banjo, Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, Cody Kilby on guitar, and Ben Isaacs on bass.
Have a listen…
Ilene Baker is available now from Pinecastle Records at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.
