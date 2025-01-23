If You Don’t Climb the Mountain video from Wilson Banjo Co

Pinecastle Records has brought out a music video for the new single from Wilson Banjo Co, just as the band releases a five-track EP, Lonely As It Gets, which nicely showcases the latest iteration of the group.

The video is for If You Don’t Climb the Mountain, written by Jeff Hovis and Rick Lang, which was filmed by the folks with Bonfire Recording Studio on a hotel roof during last September’s World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC.

It’s a bluesy song about the need to put in the work to obtain the results you hope for in life, perfectly encapsulated in the last line of the chorus: “If you don’t climb the mountain, you can’t enjoy the view.”

Founder and band leader, banjo picker Steve Wilson – who really does make banjos – says that the song is a great fit for Andrew Crawford, who has joined the band on guitar along with his wife, Brandi Colt on mandolin.

“If You Don’t Climb the Mountain is a powerful anthem that Rick Lang brought to us, and we were instantly inspired by the lyrics and the dynamic groove. It truly sets the tone for the 10th Anniversary of Wilson Banjo Co. My wife and I gave up everything completely stable in our lives to follow this bluegrass dream ten years ago, and never looked back. We don’t do it for fame and fortune, but for the love of the music and creation, fulfillment in the journey, and we do hope to make enough folks happy that we can pay the bills and continue to climb our mountain.

We are strong believers in being a captain of our own destiny and not just ‘following the leader’ or ‘working for the man,’ for as long as the good Lord permits us.

We knew this was the perfect song to debut Andrew Crawford’s tenacious, gravely tone as a new lead singer with Wilson Banjo Co., and he absolutely crushed it along with the entire band driving the arrangement from start to finish.

We couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out, and hope it inspires you too!”

With Wilson on banjo, Crawford on guitar, and Colt on mandolin, the group is completed by Adam Bachman on reso-guitar and Jamie Carter on bass. Darren Nicholson plays mandolin on the track.

Have a look and listen to If You Don’t Climb the Mountain below.

If You Don’t Climb the Mountain, and the full Lonely As It Gets EP, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.