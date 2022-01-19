If Only video from Yonder Mountain String Band

Skip to content
With a new album set for release next month, jamgrass heroes
Yonder Mountain String Band are back on the road, and dropping a new music video for one of the new tracks.
It’s for
If Only, written and sung by guitarist and founding member, Adam Ajala, during his own personal COVID experience last year. He said that after he sketched out the song, he showed it to the rest of the band on Zoom, and they started working on it together for the new record.
“I tested positive for COVID in late 2020, and while isolating in our spare bedroom I came up with a guitar idea that ended up being the intro to the song. The scratch lyrics and melody I came up with felt like it could be a love song of sorts about how we navigate relationships. The upbeat vibe of the song makes me think the outcome for the narrator was a good one.”
Adam also put the video together from clips of YMSB in the studio tracking this next project,
, set for a February 25 release. You see him with bandmates Dave Johnston on banjo, Ben Kaufmann on bass, Nick Piccinni on mandolin, and Allie Kral on fiddle. Get Yourself Outside
Check it out.
Pre-orders are enabled
online for . Yonder is touring heavily through the end of March in support, with show dates and ticket info available on the Get Yourself Outside band web site.
