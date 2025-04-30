If I Wait Any More – The Wilder Flower

Since their chance meeting at the Hagood Mills Fiddlers Convention in 2021, the three young women who make up The Wilder Flower have been steadily refining their musical identity. The band’s debut release, If I Wait Any More, displays their neatly-formed blend of bluegrass, old time, and folk styles in a collection of primarily original material.

The opening track, Cold, was written by guitarist Danielle Yother. Her lead vocals combined with the harmonies of fiddler Madeline Dierauf and banjoist Molly Johnson immediately shows the natural chemistry this group has together. To provide a fuller band sound, the trio is joined by Norbert McGettigan on bass. Mandolinist Harry Clark and producer/pedal steel guitarist Ryan Stigmon also provide musical backing for this and several other tracks.

Rambling, also by Yother, tells the common tale of a traveling musician with a story to tell. Molly Johnson particularly stands out here with her banjo played in a low E tuning, reminiscent of the great John Hartford. It adds a compelling melodic element to an already well-crafted song.

My Little Birdie by Molly Johnson features her on lead vocals and clawhammer banjo. This song is living proof of how steeped each of these ladies are in old time music.

Gm Tune by Madeline Dierauf is one of two instrumentals on this recording. This particular piece not only displays The Wilder Flower’s instrumental prowess, but also Dierauf’s compositional skills. The other offering, Miryam’s Dream/Angelina Baker combines an original tune of Molly Johnson’s alongside a traditional chestnut. With some melodic similarities, these two pieces work really well alongside each other.

While I Am A Pilgrim has been recorded by countless artists over the years, the Wilder Flower use it as a showcase for their beautiful vocal harmonies. Rendered in an a cappella fashion, this is an excellent example of breathing new life into a well-loved standard.

Janie by Madeline Dierauf is based on Their Eyes Were Watching God, a novel written by Zora Neale Hurston in 1937. The song revolves around the book’s protagonist, an African American woman named Janie Crawford. Though I haven’t read the book myself, this song tells a compelling story.

If I Wait Any More is a captivating debut. With youthful energy and creativity in their music, the Wilder Flower is a group bound for a solid, exciting future.