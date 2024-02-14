If I Didn’t Love You video from Jana Mougin

What’s better for St. Valentine’s Day than a good, old-fashioned love song?

Jana Mougin is happy to oblige with a new music video for her current single, a bluegrass version of a Steve Wariner song from more than 30 years ago.

If I Didn’t Love You was written by Jon Vezner and Jacky Jack White, recorded by Warner in 1993, and re-cut by Mougin in 2023. Speaking of anniversaries, Jana and her husband, Stephen Mougin, are celebrating their 18th this week. Congratulations!

For the music video, the Mougins invited a good many participants from her tracking session for this song, as well as one from the original Steve Warner recording. Jana says that she was especially pleased that songwriter Jacky Jack White came up from Alabama to be part of the video recording.

“We filmed at our friend’s house and basically it was a nice gathering with many of our friends and guest musicians.

Stuart Duncan (fiddle), who played on the original Steve Wariner song 30 years ago, recorded on this track, and also performed in the video. Tod Livingston (resonator guitar) played on the track and also appeared in the video. Stephen Mougin sang harmony on my single, and in the video he played Dan Tyminski’s guitar part from my version. Mike Scott played Ron Block’s banjo part in the video.

We also invited ‘the youngest generation in bluegrass,’ Wyatt Ellis, who played Sierra Hull’s mandolin part, and our son, Sammy Mougin, on bass (on the track it’s Barry Bales). Sammy and Wyatt have been friends for a few years now, played a few shows together, and they are always happy to hang out.

Our ‘celebrity’ guests in the video are our dear friends: Doctor and guitar player Justin Reno (Don Reno’s grandson) appears as the bartender. Sitting at the bar is our friend, cellist and vocalist, Julie Adams, Dieta Duncan (Stuart’s wife), and jazz singer Holly Yarbrough, with her husband.

At the table, sitting with Jacky Jack White (songwriter) is journalist Nancy Posey and her husband.

We asked everyone to bring their wedding photos. In the video, you can notice them on the coffee table.”

Have a look and listen, as you enjoy the memories shared by the many folks appearing in the video.

If I Didn’t Love You from Jana Mougin is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.