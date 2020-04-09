I’d Like To Wander Back To The Old Home from Fast Track

Skip to content
Even though we can’t get out and see any live music just now, there are a great many new releases hitting while everyone is stuck at home. Our bluegrass record labels are doing their part to ease the cabin fever many of us feel, and we will try to catch up on several of them today.
First up is the latest single from
Fast Track, quickly becoming one of the more heralded groups in our music. Consisting of five experienced sidemen – Jesse Brock, Dale Perry, Steve Day, Ron Spears, and Duane Sparks – they epitomize the style known today as contemporary traditional.
Even the title of this new track sounds like an oldie –
. Written and sung by Spears, this song has all the earmarks of a Flatt & Scruggs classic, with melody and lyrics to match. It tells of a country boy who has moved to the big city, and now longs for the simple life he remembers from childhood. I’d Like To Wander Back To The Old Home
Here’s a taste…
I’d Like To Wander Back To The Old Home is available to radio programmers now at AirPlay Direct. It will release to the popular streaming and download sites on April 17 from Engelhardt Music Group.
