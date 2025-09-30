I’d Be A Cowboy video from Shannon Slaughter

Veteran bluegrass artist Shannon Slaughter has released a music video for his most recent single, filmed on the grounds of the HF Bar Ranch in Saddlestring, Wyoming. It’s an appropriate site for the shoot for I’d Be A Cowboy, written by Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman and David Stewart.

A songwriter himself, Slaughter says that he could really feel the essence of the song on the Wyoming plains, and he offered high praise for his videographer, Brendyn Petron.

“From the first time I heard I’d Be A Cowboy, I was struck by how timeless and visual the story felt. Shooting the video at HF Bar Ranch was the perfect way to honor the spirit of the song.

Brendyn Petron captured it beautifully, and I’m excited for folks to experience the song in this new way.”

The lyrics cover that question so many ask themselves as they approach middle age: “What would I be doing if I wasn’t doing what I’m doing now?” It can be a hard one to answer, but I’d Be A Cowboy doesn’t hesitate.

Have a look/listen.

I’d Be A Cowboy is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct or Get It Played.