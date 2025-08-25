Shannon Slaughter’s new single answers the question, “What would you be doing if you were doing something else?”

I’d Be A Cowboy, from David Stewart and Mark “Brink” Brinkman, tells the story of a man who, given the chance, would pack the city life in, and move to Montana to ride the range.

Slaughter says the song spoke to him immediately.

“One of my favorite writers in the whole world sent me this tune, and I knew the moment I heard the chorus that I wanted it. I grew up on a farm, where we rode horses, and I worked cattle when I was in high school. I’ve always loved the idea of being a cowboy, but I ended up becoming a teacher instead.

This song speaks to many of us who wish we’d picked up, gone west, and watched the sun set over the mountains on horseback. Thanks to David Stewart and Mark Brinkman for this great song!”

Brinkman said it was actually that big sky that inspired the song.

“I was out in Buffalo, Wyoming, visiting David. We were sitting outside under the big Wyoming sky and decided to write about the folks who come to visit, and still carry that dream of being a cowboy. When we finished, we both said, ‘You know who could sing the fire out of this? Shannon Slaughter.'”

Stewart agreed.

“The minute Brink and I wrapped up the song, we knew Shannon should hear it. We felt like he’d relate to it and he absolutely nailed it.”

It’s a very clever song, and as the writers suggested, Slaughter gives it a good run.

I’d Be A Cowboy from Shannon Slaughter is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.