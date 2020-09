Iconic instruments matched with pickers at the Country Music Hall of Fame

Mark this date, and plan to be watching as the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum hosts a major fundraiser on October 28.

The Museum was able to reopen last week to visitors in Nashville, but like every business and organization in the US, they are struggling after having been closed for five months. So to help raise needed funds, they are hosting a special event billed as Big Night at the Museum.

And the featured lineup includes the important instruments kept in their Precious Jewels collection: Bill Monroe’s F-5 mandolin, Earl Scruggs Gibson Granada banjo, Mother Maybelle’s L-5 Gibson guitar, and Charlie Daniels’ fiddle. Also in the collection are Lester Flatt’s D-28 Martin, Hank Williams’ custom D-28, and Jimmie Rodgers’ 00-18.

To demonstrate and play these iconic instruments the Museum is inviting some special Nashville artists to take part. While they haven’t yet announced who will play which instrument, one can quickly deduce who will get what. Invited are Ricky Skaggs, Alison Brown, and show host Marty Stuart, along with many other country artists like Emmylou Harris and Reba McEntire, among others.

These will be pre-recorded live and stitched together for the free, online October 28 fundraiser, where the HoF will request donations to help defray their deficit from the summer season. While the organization is supported by thousands of members, they still rely on Museum admissions for a large portion of their annual income.

Big Night at the Museum will be streamed on YouTube on October 28. A start time has not yet been announced.