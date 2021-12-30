ICON gig bags from Gator Cases

Gator Cases in Florida has introduced a new semi-rigid gig bag for guitarists that want serious protection for their instrument with the light weight and ease of carrying of a padded bag.

Billed as the Gator ICON series, these bags feature multiple layers of protection on all four sides with a number of accessory pockets, and several handles and straps for carrying as you prefer. There is even a hidden pocket for stowing important travel documents, a fitted rain cover, and a bottle opener.

The interior includes adjustable neck and body blocks so that it can be customized easily for your guitar, sitting inside a red plush, micro-velvet padded material.

For the outer layer, Gator uses weather resistant 1000D black nylon exterior fabric with rubber bumpers at common contact points. Empty weight of the ICON dreadnaught bag is 5.5 kg, or just over 12 pounds.

Casey Keough, Gator Case’s Director of New Product Development, says that they reached out to touring artists to see what was most important to them.

“After researching what a traveling musician wants most in the perfect travel bag, we found protection and durability were at the top of the list. We addressed the need for a structured gig bag that provides additional stability for guitars, especially when traveling on an airplane. Our simple, sleek and timeless gig bag solution has the durability of a hard case so you can protect your gear with confidence.”

You can get a look at these many features in this product video the company produced.

Gator is making the ICON gig bag for dreadnaught, electric, electric bass, and 335 style guitars. They carry a retail price of $249.99 with a lifetime warranty.

The ICON bags are available for online purchase, or from Gator’s network of dealers.