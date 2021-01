IBMA Women in Bluegrass Summit on Facebook tomorrow

Thursday, January 7 will see the IBMA Women’s Council host the IBMA Women in Bluegrass Summit on Facebook.

The interactive seminar will involve panel discussions and presentations on issues surrounding the participation of women in the world of bluegrass. At this point, the Zoom meeting which will allow attendees to comment and ask questions is full, but the Women’s Council invites everyone to watch the proceedings on Facebook.

The Summit will convene at 12:00 noon (EST), and while a concluding time isn’t given, it appears that the scheduled agenda will take several hours to cover.

Topics will include:

Knowing Our History Featuring pre-recorded videos from Alison Brown, Susie Monick, Sally Van Meeter, Dr. Dena Jennings, Dale Ann Bradley, Rhonda Vincent, Uma Peters, Kathy Kallick, Sierra Hull

What We Thought Then and Now Tristan Scroggins presents a live discussion about the original Women in Bluegrass Newsletters including excerpts about Claire Lynch and Lynn Morris with commentary from Murphy Henry and Louisa Branscomb

My Feminism Is (Not) the Only Feminism Missy Raines speaks on feminism

What Is Real Gender Equity: Setting Goals for Our Future Live panel including Q&A featuring Kimber Ludiker (moderator), Rhiannon Giddens, Maddie Witler, Laurie Lewis, Melody Walker, Phoebe Hunt

Women in the Business of Bluegrass Live panel including Q&A featuring Ashley Moyer (moderator), Trisha Tubbs, Anna Frick, Maria Ivey, Denise Stiff, Katrina Vanderzon Hennigar, Amy Reitnouer, Mollie Farr, Claire Armbruster



Though hosted by the IBMA Women’s Council, the Women in Bluegrass Summit is presented in partnership with Women in Music, a non-profit group engaged in efforts to advance opportunities for female artists in the music business.