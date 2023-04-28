IBMA Virtual Workshops now available online

The International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has made three of their recent virtual workshops available for the general public to view online.

These are Zoom recordings of the original workshops which have taken place over the past five months, with the various warts and glitches that we are used to seeing, especially at the beginning of Zoom meetings. If you have ever been curious about the sort of resources available to IBMA members, this is an excellent opportunity to see what they offer for continuing education.

The three online seminars are as follows, with the IBMA’s description:

Working on a Building – Laying the Foundation for Your Musical Legacy

No one builds a house without first laying a strong foundation, and the same holds true for your personal legacy. Knowledge is your friend, and knowing what you have (both physical and intellectual property), where it is, and how to pass it along when the time comes can make all the difference in your later years and beyond. Our goal is to give you a starting “blueprint” of questions to ask, information to gather, and things to think about, so that you can give your own music legacy, one you’ve worked hard to cultivate, the solid footing it deserves. Hosted by Daniel Routh and the Legacy Workgroup.

How Do You Choose What You Play? A Bluegrass Broadcaster Discussion

Brad Kolodner (Folk Alley, Bluegrass Country Radio), and Barb Heller (North Country Public Radio) bring decades of broadcasting experience to the table to tackle the question of how to choose what to play on the air. Crafting a playlist to engage with an audience and build loyalty is the very art of broadcasting. This discussion will provide tips and insight not just for broadcasters, but for artists seeking to increase their own airplay.

Working on a Building – Bluegrass in the Schools

Annie Savage, Greg Cahill and members of the 2023 Leadership Bluegrass class will introduce a ready-to-use tool to connect schools and bluegrass music. This tool, a revision of the IBMA Foundation’s Bluegrass Music in the Schools pamphlet, gives every bluegrass clinician and artist an entree into schools and provides a complete resource for any school to plug into their existing music curriculum. Virtual workshop presenters will include Annie Savage, Greg Cahill, Austin Scelzo and Gieselle Tambe-Ebot.

Each workshop is roughly an hour in length, and the Zoom videos also display the comments that were made by participants when they were live.

IBMA Membership information can be found online, with discounted membership categories for students.