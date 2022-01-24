IBMA to postpone Leadership Bluegrass until 2023

The International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has announced the postponement of their 2022 Leadership Bluegrass program until March 6-8, 2023. No class was held during 2021 owing to COVID restrictions in place at the time.

IBMA Executive Director Pat Morris said that a number of ambiguities suggested that they wait another year.

“There were a variety of factors that went into this decision, including the availability of venues, uncertainty around travel and safety measures available or required in early March, and general concerns about putting forth a robust program given the ever-changing health landscape. However, we look forward to welcoming the Leadership Bluegrass 2023 class next year for our normal, full-scale program.”

There will be no need to apply, as the already accepted participants for the 2022 class will be admitted next year. Those class members will be announced in the coming months.

Dustin Boyd, chair of the IBMA Leadership Bluegrass Planning Committee, says that they will take the postponement in stride, and make sure the 2023 class has a strong and positive experience.

“While we are disappointed to not be able to provide a Leadership Bluegrass program this year, we are excited to take this time to further develop and enhance our existing program. We are determined to put on a 2023 event where participants can confidently learn and network in an environment that is safe and accessible for everyone involved.”

The program is designed to help build future leaders in the bluegrass community. IBMA describes Leadership Bluegrass as follows:

Leadership Bluegrass is an intensive three-day program of advanced-level interactive learning experiences designed to build commitment, motivate talents, and instill enthusiasm for addressing the future of the bluegrass music industry. Each year, 25 applicants from around the world are selected to participate in the class, which is held in Nashville and has boasted more than 500 graduates since its inception in 2000

Attendees cover their own expenses to travel to Nashville for the program, along with a fee to attend. Graduates have developed a community of their own, and get together for special events several times each year.