IBMA seeking new Communications Director

The
International Bluegrass Music Association has announced their search for a new Communications Director in their Nashville office. Casey Campbell, who has served in this position since December of 2019, is stepping down as of Friday to focus on his musical career.
In announcing his departure, Casey shared his gratitude to the organization, as well as his continuing support for IBMA and its mission.
“I am extremely thankful to have had the opportunity to work alongside Pat, Paul, Amy Beth, Ethan, and the passionate community of IBMA Board Members, partners, and volunteers for the past two years as Communications Director. Looking back on the experience gained—and, of course, the challenges overcome—I feel proud of our work and excited for the future of our organization. Though I am stepping down from this particular role to spend more time and creative energy on the road and in the studio, I will remain an advisor to this year’s Leadership Bluegrass program and an engaged and devoted Lifetime Member of IBMA for years to come. I look forward to seeing and jamming with you all at IBMA World of Bluegrass 2022!”
Campbell will have a busy 2022 away from the day job. He will be joining the Reba McEntire tour as an instrument tech for her utility musicians and singers, Carmella Ramsey Vaughan and Jimmy Stewart. He plans to complete a cross-tuned mandolin recording, help out at Bryan Sutton’s
Blue Ridge Guitar Camp, and teach at a number of mandolin camps. He will also be available for free lance graphic design and promotion work.
The IBMA says that they prefer Communications Director candidates who will be available to work on site in Nashville, but are willing to consider hybrid/remote situations. The position offers a salary in the $40-$50K range, with a benefits package including vacation, health, vision, dental insurance, and 401k matching.
The following are the posted responsibilities and requirements from the
job opening announcement.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
Establish and implement a multi-channel communications strategy
Prepare and manage all communications material
Help develop IBMA’s voice and visibility and maintain brand integrity across all platforms
Create, schedule, and manage all social media activities
Manage the IBMA websites and their content
Track engagement across various platforms and make data-driven decisions
Manage media relations, develop contacts with media, influencers, and community leaders
Assist in leading a diverse team of professional consultants that specialize in media, communication, marketing, and design
Assist in the creation of digital, video, audio, and print content
Manage presence at industry events, trade shows, and conferences.
Develop and manage budget for communications team and ensure compliance
Communicate with members on a regular basis to announce and promote all IBMA activities; create and distribute IBMA news (e.g., website, newsletter)
Develop and market association campaigns; maintain industry and association partnerships
Manage program, publications, photography, and layout for IBMA events
Generate graphics for communications
Act as IBMA staff liaison for assigned member committees and task forces
Other duties as assigned
QUALIFICATIONS/SKILLS:
Demonstrated proficiency with communication technologies
Understanding of copywriting, graphic design, layout, and publishing
Working knowledge of content management systems, HTML coding, and digital graphics production
Familiarity with social media platforms and social media marketing
Experience with search engine marketing, and Google Analytics, impeccable copywriting, and copy-editing abilities
Excellent verbal communication and presentation skills
Familiarity with Adobe Creative Cloud (Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere Pro)
Experience working with deadlines in a fast-paced environment
Creative, flexible, and adaptable
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:
Bachelor’s degree preferred, or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience
3+ years of communications, marketing or public relations or related experience
Experience managing digital content
Proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word)
Experience in media relations a plus
Working knowledge of bluegrass music and stakeholders, as well as an overall understanding of the broader music industry a plus
To be considered for this position, simply submit a cover letter and resume to IBMA Executive Director Pat Morris
by email.
