IBMA seeking new Board candidates

Here’s a notice for everyone who complains about the way the International Bluegrass Music Association runs its business. Or those who have no argument with the IBMA, but would like to be more deeply involved.

IBMA is currently seeking candidates for election to their Board of Directors. Members serve a three year term, with the possibility of one additional term, and are chosen through an election by the professional members of the organization. Responsibilities include attending two in-person Directors meetings each year (one during World of Bluegrass), and two teleconference meetings.

Candidates will be considered until December 31, 2023, after which a special committee will meet to approve those submitted.

The Board currently has openings for the following constituencies:

Print, Media, and Education

Broadcast Media

Artists, Composers, and Music Publishers

To be put forward for election, a candidate must be a professional member of the IBMA in good standing (Individual, Organizational, or College Student), and a member of the constituency you seek to represent. Two references will also be requested from other members of the organization.

Non-members still have time to join and run for a Board seat before the end of the year.

Applications for candidates interested in a Board position can be submitted online.