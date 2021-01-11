IBMA seeking candidates for Board of Directors

The International Bluegrass Music Association has put out a call this morning, seeking candidates interested in serving on its governing Board of Directors. They are looking for people with broad experience within the bluegrass industry, willing to make a three-year commitment to attend meetings and assist in setting both long and short term goals and priorities for the organization.

Candidates must be members of the IBMA, and be willing to provide references from two other professional members who can attest to your participation and expertise within the business of bluegrass.

At this time, three Board seats will be up for selection this year, chosen by a vote of the membership. They will be picked to represent the following IBMA constituencies:

Broadcast Media (1 seat)

Artists & Composers & Publishers (1 of 3 seats)

Print & Media & Education (1 seat)

An online application is available for candidates to be considered, where you will be asked to provide information about yourself, along with your two references. These submissions will then be reviewed by a selection committee who will choose two or more candidates for each open Board seat.

The Association will also choose a pair of Board-appointed seats this spring, and the online application can also be used to express interest in one of those at-large seats.

Seats on the IBMA Board of Directors are volunteer positions, and members are expected to cover their own expenses for traveling to in-person meetings and other IBMA events. Questions about these positions or the process can be posed by contacting Executive Director Paul Schiminger.