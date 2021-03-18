IBMA posts results of recent Board elections

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the results of the election held earlier this year for three seats on their Board of Directors. Board members are chosen by professional voting members of the organization, within their constituent category.

Up for consideration this year were representatives for the categories of Print Media and Education, Broadcast Media, and Artist, Composers, and Music Publishers. Only members who have chosen one of these as their membership category are eligible to vote in these elections.

Dan Boner, the current Board representative for Print Media and Education was re-elected. Dan is the director of the Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies program at East Tennessee State University. Until recently, he was also a member of the Becky Buller Band, but has stepped down owing to the demands of his job at ETSU.

New Board members coming in are Brad Kolodner in the Broadcast Media category, and Tristan Scroggins for Artist, Composers, and Music Publishers. Brad is the host of The Brad Kolodner Show on Bluegrass Country, a 24/7 bluegrass streaming service online. He is also a performer, playing old time banjo in the Baltimore area with Charm City Junction.

Tristan is a free-land mandolinist in Nashville who became prominent working alsongside his dad in Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, and for his online presence teaching mandolin on Patreon, He performs with a number of bands and ensembles both in Nashville and on the west coast.

These three will begin serving their three year terms when they are seated at the Board meeting held during World of Bluegrass.

The IBMA expressed its gratitude to departing Directors for their hard work.

“The board and staff of the IBMA, along with its members, thank outgoing board members Kenny Smith and Bob Webster for their outstanding service and contributions to the association and the entire bluegrass music community. As volunteers, they gave considerable time and effort in their service, and did so at their own expense to attend meetings and gatherings.”

More information about the Board of Directors and staff of the organization can be found on the IBMA web site.