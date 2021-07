IBMA names second round of Showcase Artists for World of Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced another ten artists invited to showcase as part of the Bluegrass Ramble during the 2021 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC. At the same time, they identified ten additional acts that will participate as showcase artists, but via streaming performances from locations around the globe.

Each of these performers will have opportunities during the convention to showcase before the assembled industry people attending World of Bluegrass. These sets have resulted in record contracts, management opportunities, and touring or booking representation following the event.

Announced today as live performers are:

Those participating by video stream are:

You can see the acts announced last month in our previous post.

A complete schedule of World of Bluegrass events will be posted soon.