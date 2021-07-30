IBMA names 2021 picks for Songwriter Showcase at World of Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the ten writers chosen to present at the 2021 Songwriters Showcase, held as part of the IBMA Business Conference during World of Bluegrass in September. It is one of many events specifically geared towards writers on the WOB Songwriters Track.

Each of the ten songwriters will have the opportunity to perform the original song chosen by an IBMA committee before an audience consisting of top bluegrass artists and producers. Everyone is always looking for songs during IBMA week in Raleigh, NC, so this is a great way for writers to connect with the people who need their material.

Presenting in the 2021 Songwriters Showcase are:

Aaron Burdett – Loser’s Bracket

Abbie Gardner – Down The Mountain

Brian Oberlin – Downtown

Buddy Guido and Paul Kelly – Everybody’s Best Friend

David Morris – Half-Passed You

John Lowell – I’m Going Home

Johnny Williams – A Change In Me

Kate Prascher – Roving Rounder

Heather Sarona – I’ll Be Lost

Boyd Timothy – Pines of Caroline

Congratulations to this year’s presenters!

Full details about registration for the 2021 World of Bluegrass, running September 28 through October 2, can be found online.