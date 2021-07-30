IBMA names 2021 picks for Songwriter Showcase at World of Bluegrass

Skip to content
International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the ten writers chosen to present at the 2021 Songwriters Showcase, held as part of the IBMA Business Conference during World of Bluegrass in September. It is one of many events specifically geared towards writers on the WOB Songwriters Track.
Each of the ten songwriters will have the opportunity to perform the original song chosen by an IBMA committee before an audience consisting of top bluegrass artists and producers. Everyone is always looking for songs during IBMA week in Raleigh, NC, so this is a great way for writers to connect with the people who need their material.
Presenting in the 2021 Songwriters Showcase are:
Aaron Burdett –
Loser’s Bracket Abbie Gardner –
Down The Mountain Brian Oberlin –
Downtown Buddy Guido and Paul Kelly –
Everybody’s Best Friend David Morris –
Half-Passed You John Lowell –
I’m Going Home Johnny Williams –
A Change In Me Kate Prascher –
Roving Rounder Heather Sarona –
I’ll Be Lost Boyd Timothy –
Pines of Caroline
Congratulations to this year’s presenters!
Full details about registration for the 2021 World of Bluegrass, running September 28 through October 2,
can be found online.
