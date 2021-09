IBMA Momentum Awards for 2021

This afternoon in a ceremony held in the ballroom of the Raleigh Convention Center, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the winners of their 2021 Momentum Awards. These are given to artists in the early stages of their careers who show special promise towards making a lasting impact on our music, and those who have made particular contributions assisting such young artists.

And the winners were:

Industry Involvement – Kara Kundert

Mentor – Cathy Fink

Instrumentalist

Maddie Denton

Julian Pinelli

Vocalist – Jaelee Roberts

Band – Stillhouse Junkies

We will have photos from the luncheon, where all of the Momentum Band nominees performed, as soon as possible.