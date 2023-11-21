IBMA Foundation MC Masterclass now available on YouTube

The IBMA Foundation Masterclass on serving as a master of ceremonies at bluegrass events that was held as a Zoom presentation on November 8, has now been released on YouTube in perpetuity. The full 90 minute presentation, which features information and discussion from four well experienced bluegrass presenters, can be viewed by anyone, regardless of whether you are a member of the IBMA or not.

Designed for people who may find themselves in an MC role at shows, festivals, club events, or in your own band, advice and tips are offered by Katy Daley, Sherry Boyd, Dudley Connell, and Chris Jones.

All have many years behind the microphone, and made themselves available for this class to share what they have learned makes for a more effective MC. Katy Daley, longtime bluegrass radio host and festival MC, served as moderator, with guest presenters Sherry Boyd, whose experience mirrors Katy’s, Dudley Connell, who leads the stage show for The Seldom Scene, and Chris Jones, who speaks on stage for his band, and on SiriusXM.

Even if you only rarely find yourself having to speak on stage, their input should prove most valuable for the next time you are called upon to introduce a band, or open a meeting. If you regularly serve in this position, you’ll be sure to glean a number of gems to store away for future use.

The entire masterclass can be viewed on YouTube, or you can watch it below.

The class was presented by the IBMA Foundation and IBMA’s Leadership Bluegrass Alumni group, with support from the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation.

Well done, all.