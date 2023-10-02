IBMA Kids on Bluegrass bands at IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2023

Kids on Bluegrass band #7 at IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2023 – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) annual conference and festival in Raleigh, NC last week selected 70 youngsters ages 5 to 17 to participate in the Kids on Bluegrass (KOB) program this year, up from 30 youngsters in 2022. From those 70, KOB program coordinators Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie and Kimber Ludiker, fiddler for Della Mae, organized 12 KOB bands to perform on three street stages, and on a stage in the vendor exhibit hall in the Raleigh Convention Center to entertain IBMA festival goers.

G. Nicholas Hancock was on hand both Friday and Saturday to capture several of the KOB band performances for the photo gallery below.