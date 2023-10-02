IBMA Kids on Bluegrass bands at IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2023

Posted on by Nicholas Hancock

Kids on Bluegrass band #7 at IBMA Bluegrass Live! 2023 – photo © G. Nicholas Hancock

The International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) annual conference and festival in Raleigh, NC last week selected 70 youngsters ages 5 to 17 to participate in the Kids on Bluegrass (KOB) program this year, up from 30 youngsters in 2022. From those 70, KOB program coordinators Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie and Kimber Ludiker, fiddler for Della Mae, organized 12 KOB bands to perform on three street stages, and on a stage in the vendor exhibit hall in the Raleigh Convention Center to entertain IBMA festival goers.

G. Nicholas Hancock was on hand both Friday and Saturday to capture several of the KOB band performances for the photo gallery below.

KOB band #12 - Sawyer Smith - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #12 - River Smith - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #12 - Madeline Skinner, Benjamin Ferranti, River Smith, Sawyer Smith, Julia Eversole, David Eversole - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #12 - Madeline Skinner - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #12 - David Eversole - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #12 - Benjamin Ferranti - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #12 - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #11 - Rosemary Walker - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #11 - Alexander Ferranti, Rosemary Walker, Aiden Muse, Truitt Wagner, - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #11 - Alexander Ferranti - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #10 - Will Brockman - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #10 - Nash Grier, Kelsie Wiegman, Will Brockman, Harvey Caudell, Izaak Schwartz - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #10 - Nash Grier - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #10 - Kelsie Wiegman - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #10 - Izaak Schwartz - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #10 - Harvey Caudell - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #9 - Oscar Caudell - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #9 - Logan Daniels - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #9 - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #9 - Eliot King - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #9 - Nakato Myers - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #9 - Agnes Caudell - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #8 - Hollace Oakes, Alex Davis, Isadora Katz, Charlie Tolbert, Adam Oussaid - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #8 - Hollace Oakes - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #8 - Charlie Tolbert - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #8 - Alex Davis - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #8 - Adam Oussaid - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #7 - Wasswa Myers, Lucy Smith, Dante Flores, Jack Weisner, Cody Voegeli - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #7 - Wasswa Myers - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #7 - Lucy Smith - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #7 - Jack Weisner - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #7 - Dante Flores - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #7 - Cody Voegeli - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #4 - Niko Quale - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #4 - Lily Goebel, Molly Johnson, Amelia Freeeman, Niko Quale - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #4 - Amelia Freeman, Niko Quale - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #4 - Amelia Freeman - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #3 - Tae Childress - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #3 - Noah Goebel - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #3 - Luciya Sullivan - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #3 - Jacob Sheffield - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #3 - Isadora Katz - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #3 - Ian Lane, Tae Childress, Jacob Sheffield, Luciya Sullivan - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #3 - Ian Lane - IBMA 2023 -photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #2 - Wyatt Ellis - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #2 - Sam Mougin - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #2 - Lucy Khadder, Wyatt Ellis, Henry Strid, Will Palmer, Samuel Mougin - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #2 - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #2 - Henry Strid - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #1 - Sophia Sparks - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #1 - Nikolai Margulis - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB band #1 - Finnegan McGuinness, Nikolai Margulis, Isadora Katz, Nathan Baumont, Sophia Sparks - IBMA 2023 - photo © G. Nicholas Hancock
KOB-band-1—Finnegan-McGuinness,—IBMA-2023—photo-g-G.-Nicholas-Hancock

