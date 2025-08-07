IBMA introduces newly elected Board of Directors

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced its new Board of Directors, elected and beginning their term in June of 2025. Members serve three-year terms, with the option of a second.

As is stated in the organization’s charter, Board seats are elected by the professional members of the IBMA, who then choose an Executive Committee to steer the institution between semi-annual full meeting of the Directors. Members are either chosen by election within their constituent category or at large.

The current IBMA Executive committee now includes:

Chair – Anna Frick (returning)

Vice Chair – Brad Kolodner (returning)

Secretary – Kristin Scott Benson (new)

Treasurer – Paul Schiminger (returning)

Executive Committee Member – Ariel Rosemberg (returning)

Additional Board members include:

Artists, Composers, and Music Publishers – Darin Aldridge (returning), CJ Lewandowski (returning), Missy Raines (new)

Merchandisers & Luthiers – Christine Funk (returning)

Associations – Carolyn Hotte (returning)

International At Large – Christopher Howard-Williams (returning)

Agents, Managers, and Publicists – Helen Ludé (new)

At Large – Shannon Sanders (new), Matt Simontacchi (new), Mike Simpson (returning), Deanie Richardson (returning), Andrea Roberts (returning)

Print, Media & Education – Annie Savage (returning)• Recording, Distribution & Marketing – Timothy Trudeau (new)

Ex Officio – Adam Engelhardt (returning)

IBMA also shares a deep gratitude for outgoing Board members Joe Newberry, Michael Kaiz, Jerry Salley, Ben Wright, and Ashley Moyer whose terms have expired.

Board Chair Frick says that she has a team with the necessary work ethic.

“The IBMA is entering an exciting new phase, and I’m honored to lead a board that’s energized, experienced, and deeply committed to our mission. With IBMA World of Bluegrass moving to Chattanooga, Tennessee this year, we have a unique opportunity to refresh our signature event and amplify our connection with the bluegrass community. This board is ready to ensure that transition is a success for our membership and the broader bluegrass community.”

IBMA has also shared these thumbnail biographies for the new Board members:

Kristin Scott Benson is a six-time IBMA Banjo Player of the Year, the 2018 recipient of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Bluegrass and Banjo, and a 2024 inductee into the American Banjo Hall of Fame. She has played with The Grascals since 2008 and is endorsed by Deering Banjos. She and her husband, mandolinist Wayne Benson, record for Mountain Home Records under the band name Benson. In addition to performing and recording, Kristin is a renowned instructor, offering private lessons and teaching at the most premier camps nationwide.

Helen Ludé grew up in California, playing fiddle in the Kids on Bluegrass Program with Frank Solivan Sr. She now tour manages AJ Lee & Blue Summit on the road and represents Shelby Means, Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, and Water Tower as their booking agent. This summer, she coordinated a five-week US tour for IBMA International Band Performance Grant recipient Johnny & the Yooahoos, from Munich, Germany. In May 2024, Helen founded Wisteria Management LLC, a music management and booking company that aims to support and promote bluegrass music through community-driven projects and employment. Helen holds a degree in Marketing and Business Management from Tulane University, lives in Nashville, and enjoys nature, yoga, and travel.

Missy Raines is a 40+ year music professional. She has been named IBMA Bass Player of the Year 10 times — more than any other bass player in the organization’s history. Raines is an award-winning songwriter, singer, bandleader, and instructor. She has taught at workshops and music camps all over the world since 1998. She heads the ArtistWorks Academy School of Bluegrass Bass, an online learning platform. Missy is a Leadership Bluegrass alumni (Class of 2000), and has long served the bluegrass community, with two previous terms on the IBMA Board, and participated on many committees through the years, including the Leadership Bluegrass planning committee. Currently, Missy tours with her band, Allegheny, featuring some of the hottest young musicians on the circuit today.

Shannon Sanders serves as the Executive Director of Creative at Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) in Nashville. In this role, he signs and develops top talent while supporting BMI’s songwriters and publishers. He fosters both emerging and established songwriters through educational programs, networking, and showcase events. With over 25+ years in the music industry, Sanders is a three-time GRAMMY, two-time Emmy, and Dove Award-winning songwriter/producer. A respected industry advocate, Sanders is active in organizations like the Recording Academy and Leadership Music. He also sits on the boards of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation (NCVC), the Country Music Association (CMA), the Academy of Country Music (ACM), and National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).

Matt Simontacchi is Senior Vice President and General Manager of North America Sales at Red Hat, where he is responsible for driving revenue growth and operational excellence across the US and Canada for the company’s multibillion-dollar business. Since joining Red Hat in 2006, he has earned a reputation for his strategic leadership, sales acumen, and people-centered approach. An avid bluegrass music enthusiast, Matt previously served on the board of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum for nearly seven years. He is a strong advocate for open source and finds a unique connection between the collaborative spirit of open-source software and the improvisational nature of bluegrass music.

Timothy Trudeau is the founder and CEO of Syntax Creative, a digital distribution and marketing agency serving 150+ record labels across genres from bluegrass to hip hop. He began his music career in 1997 as a recording artist and has since produced for GRAMMY-nominated artists, designed Stellar-nominated album art, and released Dove-nominated projects on his own label. He has negotiated direct deals with the largest companies in the world such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Spotify, and Facebook, among others. His leadership and insights have been featured on CNN, NPR, Billboard, The Washington Post, and Business Insider. He loves to serve. He sits on the board of the Music Business Association and has participated on committees for The Recording Academy, the Gospel Music Association, Leadership Music, and others, where he has the privilege to help shape the future of the music industry.

The full Board of Directors can be seen online.