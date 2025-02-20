IBMA introduces new staff members

Rebecca Bauer, Elizabeth Dewey, and Haley Grimm on staff at IBMA

The International Bluegrass Music Association has introduced some new faces in the Nashville office, and a promotion for one that should be familiar.

Executive Director Ken White says that he is certain that this new crew is ready for all they have going in 2025.

“These staff changes mark an exciting new chapter for the IBMA as we strengthen our team to support the global bluegrass music community, and prepare for the monumental year ahead. With relocating IBMA World of Bluegrass to Chattanooga, TN, and the celebration of our 40th anniversary, I’m confident that welcoming fresh perspectives will help drive our mission forward while fostering growth and visibility for bluegrass music worldwide.”

New to the organization is Rebecca Bauer, who has taken the position as Marketing Director. With a Masters in Marketing from Johns Hopkins, she has worked previously for the Franklin Theatre, Nashville Symphony, City Winery, and Pepsi Bottling Group. Rebecca will oversee strategic planning, partnerships, and digital marketing.

Elizabeth Dewey, who started at IBMA in April 2024, has been moved up from Administrative Manager to Communication Director. She started as an intern at IBMA in 2021 and has become a valuable part of the staff. Elizabeth holds a Bachelor of Music in Commercial Music from Belmont and is now responsible for brand management, content creation, email communications, and media relations.

Also new is Haley Grimm, who joins as Administrative Manager in her final semester of a Bachelor of Music in Commercial Music at Belmont. She has also interned in the IBMA office, and is now responsible for administrative support for the IBMA staff as well as IBMA’s various programs, including IBMA Leadership Bluegrass and the IBMA International Band Performance Grant.

When you contact the IBMA, these are the ladies you will be dealing with.

Welcome all three!