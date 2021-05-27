IBMA Industry and Momentum Award nominations deadline May 31

Skip to content
Anyone interested in suggesting themselves or others for 2021 IBMA Industry or Momentum Awards should note that the deadline for submissions is May 31. The same deadline applies to nominations for Distinguished Achievement Awards and the Songwriter Showcase.
The entire nomination process can be completed online. The Industry Awards for non-artist achievement are designed to be nominated by the person to be considered, or the entity with whom they work. Categories in the Industry Awards include:
Broadcaster of the Year
Event/Venue of the Year
Graphic Designer of the Year
Liner Notes of the Year
Writer of the Year
Sound Engineer of the Year
Songwriter of the Year
Industry Award nominations
can be submitted here.
The Momentum Awards are for artists and others in the early stages of their career, and meant to acknowledge them for their efforts. Categories here include:
Mentor of the Year
Industry Involvement
Vocalist of the Year
Instrumentalist of the Year (2)
Band of the Year
Momentum Award nominations
can be submitted here.
Distinguished Achievement Awards are given to members of the bluegrass community whose lifetime of work is worthy of special mention. Typically, at least one award is given in these categories:
Music
Media
Business
General
Distinguished Achievement Award nominations
can be submitted here.
Also coming to an end are submissions for the
Songwriter Showcase, and well as proposals for World of Bluegrass conference sessions.
The IBMA is especially interested in nominations from outside the bluegrass mainstream, in able to honor those who work away for the benefit of the music outside the watch of the national spotlight. Their message is, don’t simply presume that you won’t be chosen – put yourself forward for consideration!
The 2021 World of Bluegrass is scheduled to take place in person after going all-virtual last year during COVID restrictions. The Business Conference is set for September 28-30, with the Bluegrass Music Awards the evening of September 30, and both the Bluegrass Live! festival at the Red Hat Amphitheater and the downtown street festival October 1-2.
Full details
can be found online.
