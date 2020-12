IBMA Foundation shares Arnold Shultz Fund video

The IBMA Foundation has produced a video encouraging possible grant recipients to apply for their new Arnold Shultz Fund, created this year to support activities increasing participation of people of color in bluegrass music.

Grants are available to non-profit and governmental agencies for educational efforts as well as participatory activities for young people.

Such activities may include but are not limited to:

Programs designed to encourage participation in bluegrass music by people of color of any age (e.g. producing or distributing an educational bluegrass video, creating an online bluegrass workshop designed for people of color, bluegrass mentor program, etc.).

Bluegrass performance outreach programs to populations that are underrepresented in bluegrass.

Scholarship or expense reimbursement for people of color to attend a bluegrass music camp, take bluegrass music lessons, attend a school or program focused on bluegrass music or the bluegrass industry (e.g., music business), etc.

Funding for an instrument or instrument lending program, particularly if it benefits people of color with economic challenges that keep them from being able to own an instrument and play bluegrass music.

Application forms are available online. They must be received by December 31 for 2021 grants.