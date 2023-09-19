IBMA Foundation launches Friends of the Foundation program

The IBMA Foundation, whose efforts consist of providing for the growth of bluegrass music worldwide through educational, fundraising, and charitable giving, has launched a new program called Friends of the Foundation to invite bluegrass lovers to assist them in their vital work.

The Friends of the Foundation effort is essentially about building a street team to help them build awareness about the many programs and grants offered each year by the Foundation, and to encourage others spread the word among their family, friends, and community. While these programs have been in existence for some time, a great many bluegrass fans, artists, and students aren’t aware of what is available through the IBMA Foundation.

There is no cost to become a Friend of the Foundation, though recruiting donors at any level is part of this endeavor. Anyone can sign up for free online. The program is open to individuals, associations, businesses, organizations interested in helping bluegrass music grow.

To help explain the purpose of this undertaking, the IBMA Foundation has offered this list of ways you can be a Friend of the Foundation: