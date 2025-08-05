IBMA Foundation announces scholarship winners

The IBMA Foundation, the scholarly and philanthropic arm of the International Bluegrass Music Association, has announced the winners of their seven named and endowed college scholarships for young people involved in bluegrass music. Two of these recipients will be the first ones ever to win new scholarships from the Foundation.

While all of these programs have sufficient funds in endowment to offer awards each year, the Foundation requests additional donations from the general public to allow them to increase the amount of the scholarships over time. Most of the cash awards announced this week are in the $1,000-$2,000 range.

Hayden Reidling from Dawsonville, GA will receive the initial Mike Auldridge Memorial Scholarship, created in 2024 through a donation from Howard Parker. Reidling is a rising sophomore guitarist at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA, and says that…

“I am deeply inspired by the music of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, IIIrd Tyme Out, Authentic Unlimited, and Tony Rice. Like all of them, I hope to put my own sound into the bluegrass genre. I want to do my part of preserving and spreading bluegrass music to the next generation of pickers, and to me the best way is through teaching.”

Another new award this year goes to Maggie Thornton of Pittsboro, NC, who receives the debut Gloria Belle Memorial Scholarship, also created last year and originally endowed by Becky Buller. Maggie is a rising junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a guitarist, banjo player, and singer majoring in Environmental Studies and Hispanic Studies with a minor in Creative Writing for Music.

She says that she hopes…

“…to gain more knowledge of music production and publishing by taking courses at UNC-Chapel Hill and applying for internships in local music studios.”

Bayla Davis of Leicester, NC receives the J. D. Crowe Banjo Scholarship, endowed in 2022 by Arthur Hancock III in honor of the banjo legend. She is headed to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where she will pursue their Profession al Music major focusing on Contemporary Songwriting, Music Performance, Recording and Production, Instrument Repair, and American Roots Music.

Bayla says that she is very much looking forward to college.

“As I prepare for a journey at Berklee College of Music, I imagine an experience that goes beyond mere musical achievement. I’m eager to forge meaningful connections with professors, peers, and mentors who can offer advice and lifelong friendships and collaborations.”

Thomas “Teak” Porter of Phoenix, AZ receives the Katy Daley Broadcaster & Sound Engineering Scholarship, endowed by the Hall of Fame bluegrass broadcaster herself, and her husband, Bill Brown. Thomas will study audio engineering at the Blackbird Academy in Nashville, TN.

He says that he is a lifelong grasser.

“I’ve grown up around bluegrass music, playing guitar with my dad and sister at festivals, and I’ve participated in IBMA’s Kids on Bluegrass program. My goals are to become a session musician and tour professionally with a band. I have a whole studio set up in my bathroom now, and I would love to pursue studio work as well as continue playing guitar.”

Reid Warren of Metcalfe, ON receives the IBMA Bluegrass College Scholarship, which was created by the IBMA Board of Directors and funded by Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Alan Tompkins, Katy Daley, Lee Zapis, and several others. Warren attends the bluegrass program at East Tennessee State University where he plays fiddle in their Bluegrass Pride Band.

He says that he is looking for a career in the music.

“Being at ETSU, I’ve discovered how diverse aspects of performing bluegrass can be, and how much one needs to know to be doing it full-time. From marketing, finances, and legal knowledge, to instrument maintenance, and tour management, these are all things I am preparing to deal with on a professional level. I am hoping to teach, as well.”

Alaina Majkrzak also studies at ETSU, and receives the Rick Lang Music Songwriter Scholarship, endowed by songwriter Rick Lang and his wife Wendy. Majkrzak is a guitarist and singer as well as a writer, and says…

“Music has always been my passion and purpose. Mentorship from instructors and support from the university’s music community have affirmed this calling. I am committed to growing as a musician, a collaborator, and a changemaker—using my education not just to perform, but to crate meaningful impact through music.”

Also from ETSU, Megan Mendenhall receives the Sally Ann Forrester Scholarship, initially endowed by Murphy Hicks Henry. Megan plays banjo and reso-guitar and plans a career in bluegrass.

“For the past six years I have been playing gigs with my band, which has fueled my passion for performing. In addition to performing, I would also like to work as a session musician. Over the past few years, I have compiled a list of tunes I have written and would like to record them and share my music with others.”

Congratulations to all the scholarship winners, and best of luck to them in the coming semester.

Contributions to the IBMA Foundation can be earmarked for any of these specific scholarships, and can be made at any time online. For more involved gifts, such as legacies and gifts of property, simply contact the Foundation for more information. Donations are tax deductible.

With help from the wider bluegrass community, these awards can grow into substantial scholarships that affect the future of our music.