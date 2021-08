IBMA Foundation announces scholarship recipients for fall 2021

The IBMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the International Bluegrass Music Association, has announced the recipients of their various college scholarship awards for the fall semester of 2021.

Five recipients have been named to receive tuition grants from four specific programs administered by the Foundation, along with an award for a bluegras college scholar.

Scholarship recipients include:

IBMA Bluegrass College Scholarships – Autumn Moore

Crandall Creek Scholarship – Rainy Miatke

Sally Ann Forrester Scholarship – Emma Turoff and Hayley King

Rick Lang Music Songwriter Scholarship – Jessica Lang

Selected as the IBMA Foundation’s 2021 Rosenberg Bluegrass Scholar Award is Heather Grimm. She will receive a cash award of $500, plus an invitation to attend the World of Bluegrass Business Conference in September as a guest of the Foundation. Heather, a PhD candidate at Northwestern University is recognized for her presentation, Performing ‘Yes, And’ Modernity: John Hartford and the Performance of Self, which she delivered at the annual conference of the Association for Theatre in Higher Education in August 2019

Congratulations to all the award winners!

Further biographical details about the scholarship recipients can be found online.

The Foundation’s work is supported by donations from people all over the world who want to see their mission of preserving and growing bluegrass music be successful. Contribution details can also be found on their web site.