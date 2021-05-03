IBMA Foundation announces Crandall Creek Scholarship

The IBMA Foundation, the philanthropic and educational arm of the International Bluegrass Music Association, has announced the Crandall Creek Scholarship starting with the Fall 2021 semester. This new benefit will offer a $1000 college scholarship to a student who demonstrates both interest and involvement in bluegrass music.

The new scholarship is funded by the Crandall Creek Band of Moundsville, WV. Ever since their founding, this group has been involved in charitable activities, donating a portion of all income earned from performances and recordings to community organizations that offer aid to those in need. Or as band leader Jerry Andrews put it,

“We’ve been so blessed, we wanted to share what’s so generously been given to us. The members of Crandall Creek think youth need to be given every opportunity to experience all aspects of bluegrass. The future is in our young people.”

Jerry is joined in Crandall Creek by Wyatt Kidd, Abby Latocha, Kathy Wigman Lesnock, and Dustin Terpenning.

This brings the number of college scholarship awards offer by the IBMA Foundation to four:

Crandall Creek Scholarship

IBMA Bluegrass College Scholarship

Sally Ann Forrester College Scholarship

Rick Lang Music Songwriter Scholarship

Applications for the Fall 2021 semester must be submitted by June 1. The scholarships are open to any students who are US citizens, or international students coming to the US for college. For the Rick Lang Music Songwriter Scholarship, the applicant must also be a member of the IBMA. Discounted student memberships are available.

Students may apply for multiple scholarships, and can receive them in more than open year, though reapplication is required.

Find the 2021 application form for all four scholarships online.