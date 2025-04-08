IBMA Foundation announces 2025 Arnold Shultz grants

The IBMA Foundation, which fosters the growth of bluegrass music through educational and philanthropic efforts, has announced the awarding of $13,500 in grants from their Arnold Shultz Fund for 2025.

Arnold Shultz was a mentor to Bill Monroe back in Kentucky, a black blues performer who gave young Bill his first gig, and is heralded for supplying the blues part of Monroe’s upbringing. The Fund named in his honor exists to encourage the participation of people of color in bluegrass music.

Though fully operated within the Foundation, the Arnold Shultz Fund has its own Advisory Committee, consisting of co-chairs Richard Brown and Neil Rosenberg, with Erika Brady, Ariel Rosemburg, Sav Sankaran, Trisha Tubbs, and Lillian Werbin serving as members. Donations to the Fund can be so earmarked with any contribution to the Foundation.

The Foundation also expresses thanks to the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, whose sponsorship aided in the funding of the 2025 grants.

Grants have been awarded to the following, with descriptions provided by the IBMA Foundation:

The Banjo Gathering (Baltimore, Maryland & Berkeley, California) – Funds will be used for Roots Revival programming at the Baltimore Old Time Music Festival and the Berkeley Old time Music Gathering. Panelists at the event in Baltimore will include Jake Blount, Kaia Kater, Nelson Williams, and Trey Wellington. At Berkeley panelists will discuss creating community for black traditional musicians through documentaries and music festivals.

The Black Banjo Reclamation Project (Oakland, California) – Funds will support artist and educator stipends for programs to be presented at the California Bluegrass Association’s Father’s Day Festival, including workshops, performances, a presence at the luthier’s pavilion, and a booth. The artists will be at the CBA event to gain knowledge and to share cultural insights and music. The Black Banjo Reclamation Project affinity group is the first of its kind and aims to bring access to black musicians in pursuit of bluegrass.

Eric Shi (Yunnan Province, China) – The grant will be used to help fund educational bluegrass videos for the promotion of bluegrass music in China, to educate Chinese bluegrass musicians, and to support intercultural connections. In his application Shi said, “In this project, I plan to discover bluegrass music players from around China to create music in the bluegrass style and to make bluegrass music videos with. This will help expose traditional bluegrass music to the world and show people the unique charm of bluegrass music when it is integrated with different music styles and instruments.”

Jam Pak Blues & Bluegrass (Chandler, Arizona) – The grant will be used for instructor stipends, media production, supplies, daily snacks, and three dinners at the Jam Pak Summer Bluegrass Camp. There will be 18 instructors and coaches. The camp is free for attendees, and 50 participants are expected.

Michael Stein (Uganda) – A grant to “Finger Grass from the Serengeti Meets Kentucky” will be used to support continued educational programs in Uganda that utilize bluegrass instruments in local music traditions—specifically, for rehearsals and group lessons with African musicians. In previous years, Stein has taken guitars, and then mandolins to Uganda for this program. It’s the year for banjos in 2025.

Savannah Music Festival (Savannah, Georgia) – Funds will be used to support educational and performance activities of current Artist in Residence, Kaia Kater. During her 13-month residency which continues through October 2025, Kater will perform as part of the Savannah Music Festival’s Musical Explorers program, and will lead a year-long songwriting workshop for local musicians.

Bluegrass Underground Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) – A grant to Bluegrass Underground Bangkok will be used for video and photography, as well as educational and marketing materials for the first bluegrass festival recently held in Thailand, the South Eastern Old Time Gathering. The event, which also includes old-time music and Irish music, is a one-day event with 15 acts showcasing bluegrass through music, storytelling, and a wide variety of musical styles such as Scruggs-style banjo.

Thomas Wolf (Nairobi, Kenya)– A grant will support the expense of fiddle lessons from a local Kenyan violin teacher for the two Kenyan fiddlers in the Elephant Grass Musical Chairs band in Nairobi, founded and led by banjo player Tom Wolf. The grant will also allow the violin teacher to become more familiar with bluegrass fiddling and integrate it into her teaching in various Kenyan schools, as well as eventually become an Elephant Grass Musical Chairs band member (or substitute) herself.

Applications for grants from the Arnold Shultz Fund are accepted year round, with a deadline each calendar year on January 31. An online form is provided.

The IBMA Foundation is supported by donations from bluegrass supporters worldwide. They are happy to accept contributions on a one-time or recurring basis. See full details on giving in support of their fine work online.