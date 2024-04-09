IBMA Foundation announces 2024 Arnold Shultz grants

Arnold Shultz; Arnold Shultz with Pendleton Vandiver

The IBMA Foundation, the educational and philanthropic outreach of the International Bluegrass Music Association, has announced the 2024 grants from their Arnold Shultz Fund, awarded each year in honor of the Kentucky blues musician, Shultz, whose influence on the young Bill Monroe is believed to have put the blues in bluegrass. In addition to his influence on Bill, Arnold gave the young Monroe his first paid gig as a professional musician.

The Fund was established and the grants given with an eye toward furthering an increase in the participation of people of color in bluegrass music.

Dr. Richard Brown, who serves as co-chair of the Arnold Shultz Fund advisory committee with Neil Rosenberg, says that they are grateful that continuing financial commitments allow them to make these awards each year.

“We’re proud to announce a continuing pattern of strong support for Arnold Shultz Fund grants in 2024. The Shultz Fund committee has awarded over $70,000 in grants since the program began in 2020, plus an additional $10,000 in each of the past two years for the Black Banjo Reclamation Project, which came from proceeds from the annual Pisgah Banjo Company fundraising raffle.

The IBMA Foundation seeks to offer a proactive, helping hand to individuals who come from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups in the bluegrass community,. Bluegrass music belongs to everyone who wants to listen to it or play it. We are grateful to donors who continue to support the Arnold Shultz Fund and all the other Foundation initiatives. Their generosity has made it possible to award grants to these very deserving musicians and program organizers.”

The IBMA Foundation has shared these brief descriptions of the 2024 Arnold Shultz Fund grant recipients:

The Banjo Gathering, Black string band sessions (Raleigh, NC) – Four to six educational sessions will be produced for the 2024 International Bluegrass Music Association’s Business Conference by Well of Souls: Uncovering the Banjo’s Hidden History author Kristina Gaddy and Lillian Werbin, in collaboration with IBMA’s Education Committee.

(Baltimore, MD) – Cultural and educational programming at the festival will highlight the role of African music and instruments in the old-time music and dance communities locally and beyond. Dancing with the Spirit, young native leaders bluegrass teacher training (Fairbanks, AK) – A Shultz grant will help fund assistant instructor training and travel for young native musicians who will be taking over as future bluegrass instructors in remote Alaskan villages for Dancing with the Spirit. Twenty-eight weeklong camps were held in 2023.

Elephant Grass Musical Chairs, bluegrass presentations at Kenyan schools (Nairobi, Kenya) – Two concerts by the Elephant Grass Musical Chairs bluegrass band, led by Tom Wolf and two Kenyan fiddlers, to be held at the Tafaria Castle Arts & Music Centre for School Children will be funded by a Shultz grant.

(Boone, NC) – A Shultz grant will help with travel expenses and equipment to conduct field interviews with Joe Troop in Durham, NC while on tour. Projected finish date: end of 2024. Yndiana is a Venezuelan American journalist working on a master’s degree in Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University. Himalayan Highway, recording project (Nepal) – A Shultz grant will support recording for a debut EP from this contemporary acoustic string band based in Kathmandu. The band formed when bluegrass mandolinist Zoe Levitt met fourth-generation sarangi (Nepali fiddle) player Prince Nepali in 2022. With Anish Tamang (guitar) and Yuson Maharjan (Nepali percussion), Himalayan Highway explores the similarities between Nepali Folk music and bluegrass. The band recently hosted Nepal’s first Bluegrass Festival and was featured in the Kathmandu Post.

Grant request deadlines are at the end of January in each new year, though support can be available for eligible programs during the year. Donations to the Arnold Shultz Fund can be made at any time, as either one time contributions or recurring donations.

