IBMA Executive Director Ken White’s birthday bash in Wichita

Robin Macy and Ken White at Walker’s Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) – photo © Jeromie Stephens

Earlier this month IBMA Executive Director Ken White celebrated his 60th birthday with a jazz and bluegrass bash at Walker’s Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS. Ken got his start as a jazz musician before coming to bluegrass, so he and a number of friends entertained first with a jazz set and then some grass.

In support were Robin Macy on guitar and vocals, Shelby Eicher on fiddle, Jimmy Campbella on banjo and reso-guitar, and Darrin Wilcox on bass, with Ken on guitar.