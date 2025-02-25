IBMA Executive Director Ken White’s birthday bash in Wichita

Posted on by Jeromie Stephens

Robin Macy and Ken White at Walker’s Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) – photo © Jeromie Stephens

Earlier this month IBMA Executive Director Ken White celebrated his 60th birthday with a jazz and bluegrass bash at Walker’s Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS. Ken got his start as a jazz musician before coming to bluegrass, so he and a number of friends entertained first with a jazz set and then some grass.

In support were Robin Macy on guitar and vocals, Shelby Eicher on fiddle, Jimmy Campbella on banjo and reso-guitar, and Darrin Wilcox on bass, with Ken on guitar.

Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Darrin Wilcox at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ken White (right) with a friend at his 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Shelby Eicher, Darrin Wilcox, Jimmy Campbella, and Ken White at Ken's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Darrin Wilcox, Robin Macy, and Jimmy Campbella, at Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Jimmy Campbella at Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Robin Macy at Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Robin Macy and Ken White at Ken's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Shelby Eicher at Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Darrin Wilcox at Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Shelby Eicher and Darrin Wilcox at Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Jimmy Campbella at Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens
Robin Macy at Ken White's 60th birthday bash at Walker's Jazz Lounge in Wichita, KS (2/1/25) - photo © Jeromie Stephens

About the Author

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

