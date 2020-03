IBMA Deadlines approaching – some dates may be pushed back

IBMA is likely to push back the start of ticket sales and hotel rooms for World Of Bluegrass 2020, but some key deadlines won’t be changed and are fast approaching.

“While it is likely we will push back ticketing and registration in early April, we have no plans currently to cancel this great event in the fall,” Executive Director Paul Schiminger told members in an email.

Among the deadlines still in place:

Submissions to the “for your consideration” list of projects eligible for IBMA awards are due by March 31. That’s also the deadline to submit songs for selection in the Songwriter Showcase.

Applications for bands that want to be considered for street stage sets during the week must be submitted by May 15.

Also, anyone who wants to take part in the first round of balloting for IBMA awards must be an IBMA professional member by March 26.

Until further notice, Schiminger and members of the staff will be working from home. “We are still working our regular hours and will answer your emails and phone calls,” he said. “We simply ask for additional patience.”