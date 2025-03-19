IBMA congratulates 2025 class of Leadership Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association in Nashville has announced the graduating class for the 2025 edition of Leadership Bluegrass, the organization’s intensive, three-day program designed to identify and foster future leaders within the bluegrass community. Since the first class in 2001, more than 500 people have completed this curriculum, which changes year to year, and is meant to also facilitate networking opportunities in the business.

Congratulations to the 2025 class of Leadership Bluegrass, which includes:

Katherine Bestwick – Appalachian Fiddle & Bluegrass Association (Zion Grove, PA)

Rick Brodsky – Rock Hearts (Bridgeport, CT)

Jennifer Brooke – Floyd Music School, LLC (Floyd, VA)

Pamela Brown – Oregon Bluegrass Association / Shaniko Music Sanctuary (Shaniko, OR)

Trudy Chandler – Nick Chandler and Delivered (Weaverville, NC)

Sofia Chiarandini – Jacob’s Ladder / Tufts University (Cambridge, MA)

Elizabeth Dewey – International Bluegrass Music Association (Nashville, TN)

Darren Eedens – Taff Rapids (Cardiff, Wales)

Donna Harrison – Chattanooga Tourism Co. (Chattanooga, TN)

Jenny Hirt – Durango Bluegrass Meltdown / KSUT Public Radio (Durango, CO)

Sara Johnson – Vivid Events / Pickin’ In The Peaches Music Festival (Augusta, GA)

Ella Jordan – Ella Jordan Music (Nashville, TN)

Kirk Kenney – China Bluegrass Network (Shanghai, China)

Crystal Lariza – Never Come Down (Hood River, OR)

Jon Lundbom – Central Texas Bluegrass Association (Austin, TX)

Erin Moorman – Syntax Creative (Franklin, TN)

Robbie Morris – Grasstime (Nashville, TN)

Caroline Owens – Billy Blue Records / Billy Blue Publishing (Denton, NC)

Aynsley Porchak – East Tennessee State University (Gate City, VA)

Nancy Posey – Music In Community Network (Brentwood, TN)

Joshua Rilko – Touring Musician (Nashville, TN)

Erin Rouse – Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (Owensboro, KY)

Mona Salyer – IBMA Foundation Board (Bristol, VA)

Danny Stewart Jr. – U.S. Navy Band / Turtle Hill Banjo Co. / Annapolis Bluegrass (Edgewater, MD)

Zachary Taylor – Planning Stages Inc. (Hixson, TN)

Ross Willits – Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Association (Roseville, MN)

Well done all!

Participants in Leadership Bluegrass each year are selected in a competitive process, and attendees consider it an honor to be chosen. The program itself is offered free of change, but attendees cover their own room and board.

