IBMA congratulates 2024 Leadership Bluegrass graduates

The International Bluegrass Music Association has introduced the graduating class from their 2024 Leadership Bluegrass symposium.

Each year, roughly two dozen people are selected in a competitive process to attend a seminar in Nashville, designed to build future leaders within the bluegrass industry. Or as IBMA describes it, “an intensive three-day program of advanced-level interactive learning experiences designed to build commitment, motivate talents, and instill enthusiasm for addressing the future of the bluegrass music industry.”

This recent class was the 23rd annual edition, with 560 graduates of the program in that time. Leadership Bluegrass alumni stay in touch and host events on a regular basis, largely focused on continuing education within the professional bluegrass community. The networking aspect of this tight-knit group is surely part of its enduring appeal.

Attendees are chosen from all aspects of the industry, including artists, association leaders, event producers, artist representation and management, education, retail, songwriting, luthiery, broadcasting, audio and video recording, and any others you might imagine.

Over the three days, March 4-6 this year, they attend lectures, classes, and sessions with industry leaders. This year’s list of presenters featured Alison Brown, John McEuen, Béla Fleck, and Jerry Salley.

The 2024 graduates of Leadership Bluegrass are:

Chelsea Burns – Central Texas Bluegrass Association; Austin, TX

Amanda Cook – Mountain Fever Records; Fancy Gap, VA

Carolyn Eyerly – DC Bluegrass Union; Vienna, VA

Sara Gougeon – Pineworks Creative / Queerfest; Nashville, TN

Karen Celia Heil – California Bluegrass Association / Berkeley Old Time Music Convention; San Francisco, CA

Mike Kaiz – Madison House; Chicago, IL

Kevin Keating – Wind Gap Bluegrass Festival; Nazareth, PA

Anna Kline – International Bluegrass Music Association; Mount Sterling, KY

Jeff Koontz – Planning Stages, Inc.; Brevard, NC

Linda Leavitt – Oregon Bluegrass Association; Sisters, OR

Tashi Litch – Eastsound, WA

Helen Lude – California Bluegrass Association; San Francisco, CA

Rob McCormac – Indiana University / Liam Purcel & Cane Mill Road / Trailhead Touring & Production; Bloomington, IN

Amanda McDowell – WXCY; Quarryville, PA

Mike Mitchell – Floyd Music School / The Mike Mitchell Band; Floyd, VA

Seth Mulder – Seth Mulder & Midnight Run; Sevierville, TN

Kody Norris – The Kody Norris Show / Mountain City Fiddlers’ Convention; Mountain City, TN

Liam Purcell – Trailhead Records; Deep Gap, NC

Ariel Rosemberg – Littleton, CO

Timothy Trudeau – Syntax Creative; Franklin, TN

Amanda Webb – NoraBelle Studio; Sevierville, TN

Lillian Werbin – Elderly Instruments; Lansing, MI

Dan Whitener – Gangstagrass / Man About a Horse; Matawan, NJ

Alissa Wolf – Stillhouse Junkies; Durango, CO

Cassie Wright – Fox Crossing Stringband; Chicago, IL

Congratulations all.

Annual events for Leadership Bluegrass are coordinated by a special IBMA Planning Committee consisting of Co-Chairs Stacy Chandler and Casey Campbell, assisted by Dustin Boyd, Jordan Laney, Greg Blake, Phil Chorney, Kris Trueslen, and IBMA Staff Liaison Ethan Charles.

For more information about the Leadership Bluegrass program, visit their web site online.