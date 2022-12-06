IBMA Christmas benefit concert in Nashville

Skip to content
International Bluegrass Music Association is hosting a special concert next weekend to help raise money for the IBMA, as well as their IBMA Trust Fund, which assists members of the bluegrass community in times of need, and the IBMA Foundation, which is the philanthropic and educational arm of the organization.
The show is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at
American Legion Post 82 on Gallatin Pike in Nashville. East Nash Grass, which is fast becoming Music City’s hometown bluegrass band, will provide music, with a number of special guests on tap. Planning to join them on stage are Jim Lauderdale, Stephen Mougin, Tristan Scroggins, C.J. Lewandowski, Casey Campbell, Anna Kline, John Looney, and Kristen Leigh Bearfield.
A $15 donation is requested at the door, though larger donations are welcome. Door proceeds and those from a silent auction will be split equally among the IBMA, the Trust Fund, and the Foundation.
Anyone who would like to donate but is unable to make it out for the show
can contribute online. The form provided on the IBMA web site allows you to designate your contribution of any amount to be split three ways as described above, or given to any of the entities apportioned as you indicate.
Online donations can be processed using any US credit card.
All three organizations are tax exempt 501c3 corporations, so donations may be tax deductible.
