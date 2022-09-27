IBMA Bluegrass Live! moving indoors for this weekend

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced this afternoon that all of the outdoor musical performances associated with the IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival will be moving indoors, due to expected rain and wind from hurricane Ian.

Fortunately, the IBMA has some experience bringing everything inside. Those who attended World of Bluegrass in 2015 recall both the ticketed festival and the free street events all being suddenly squished into the convention center as a result of Hurricane Joachin, which brought truly stormy weather into Raleigh. Every square foot of the building had something in it, but people took it all in stride, and it turned into a great, free-for-all sort of party with bluegrass music blasting from every corner of the facility.

From the announcement:

All previously scheduled performances at the five free Street Stages are moving to the Raleigh Convention Center (RCC). Additionally, all 115 vendors including Art Market, Shop Local, and Black Friday Market, as well as the PNC Porch, beer garden, jam tents, and other activities planned for this weekend will continue inside the RCC.

The Main Stage performances planned for Red Hat Amphitheater are moving to Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Reserved seating purchased in advance will be honored.

Details are still being resolved for seating at Duke Energy Center. It is hoped that some free seating will be available as it was to have been at the Red Hat. Expect more news on that later today.

Kerry Painter, Director/General Manager of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex, shared how having three adjacent facilities downtown makes all the difference in a situation like this.

“We are fortunate to have the Raleigh Convention Center and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in the heart of downtown. Having three City-owned and managed venues like the convention center, Red Hat Amphitheater, and Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts provide incredible event and logistical expertise in a situation like this. The collaborative spirit of Raleigh is on display via the local organizing committee of the Raleigh Convention Center, PineCone and visitRaleigh.”

So if you were planning to head into Raleigh this weekend for either the star-studded concerts at the Red Hat Amphitheater or the many music, food, craft, and drink options along Fayetteville Street, just head downtown and enjoy it all inside.