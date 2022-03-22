IBMA announces ticket sales and lineup for Bluegrass Live! in Raleigh

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced that tickets will go on sale early next month for their annual Bluegrass Live! festival, held each year following the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC.

This is the major presentation each year by the IBMA of the many facets of bluegrass music, demonstrating that the music is so much more today than it was during its entry into popular consciousness in the 1940s. Some of the performers may be on the edge of what hard core fans define as bluegrass, but the idea of the festival is to open the eyes of music consumers to the breadth and depth of what lies within its scope.

Bluegrass Live! also provides major funding each year for the IBMA Trust Fund, which offers financial support to bluegrass professionals in the industry who fall on hard times. Many thousands of dollars have been distributed through this fund over the years, including a great many during the COVID shutdowns of the past two years. These cash grants are given anonymously, overseen by a board of experienced artists and business people who consider all applications.

IBMA’s Executive Director, Pat Morris, recognizes how much bluegrass lovers and industry folks long to get back to experiencing World of Bluegrass as they had for so many years.

“It is wonderful to be getting back to the music in Raleigh, and we are excited to announce the initial lineup of blockbuster performances for this year’s IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC. The fan experience will be unmatched at this year’s event, and we look forward to an exciting week of reuniting with old friends and hearing great music, from award-winning artists to special collaborations with amazing guests. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements.”

Scheduled to appear at Bluegrass Live! in 2020 are The Infamous Stringdusters, The Jerry Douglas Band (with special guests), Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band, Sierra Hull, Balsam Range, Della Mae, and Twisted Pine. Also on the bill is a special performance by Dom Flemons & Shultz’s Dream, showcasing the contributions of black musicians in the development and furtherance of old time and bluegrass music. Dom’s set will also feature Brian Farrow, Dante’ Pope, and Tray Wellington. Additional acts will be announced in the coming months.

David Brower, Executive Director of of Raleigh’s PineCone music organization, and producer of Bluegrass Live!, explained that admission is a mix of free and reserved seating.

“Raleigh is such a welcoming home for this music. This year’s festival is expected to be bigger and even more joyous than the last. Most of the event is free, and thanks to the support of some great sponsors, we’re able to open up the back sections of the amphitheater for free general admission this year. Of course, the best seats are reserved, and will go quickly, but everyone is welcome at this festival.”

Tickets will go on sale April 5 for IBMA and Pinecone members, and to the general public on April 19.

Bluegrass Live! will be held in Raleigh’s Red Hat Amphitheater, located downtown across the street from the Convention Center where most World of Bluegrass activities occur. Music is also presented on several stages along Fayetteville Street, running from the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center to the state Capitol, and visitors are invited to check out the Exhibitor Hall in the Convention Center where all sorts of bluegrass businesses display their wares.

Tickets will be offered online from the World of Bluegrass web site next month.