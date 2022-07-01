IBMA announces Songwriter Showcase participants for 2022

Skip to content
Yesterday the
International Bluegrass Music Association announced the 2022 participants for their annual Songwriter Showcase, as part of the Songwriter Track at the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC this September. A total of ten writers are chosen to perform their original song before an audience of top bluegrass artists and producers, based on submissions sent earlier this year.
Selected for 2022 are:
IBMA provides a Songwriter Track each year during World of Bluegrass, just as they do for other membership constituencies, with events tailored specifically for writers to help develop their craft and ply their trade in the bluegrass industry.
Events on the track include:
IBMA Songwriter Showcase
Songwriters Meet & Greet Networking Reception
Songwriter Mentor Sessions
Song Critique Session
Song Circles
Similar tracks are available for
Talent Buyers and Broadcasters, to help those new to the World of Bluegrass convention make the best use of their time at the Business Conference.
World of Bluegrass 2022 is scheduled for September 27-29 in Raleigh, NC. Full registration details
can be found online.
