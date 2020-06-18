IBMA announces second round of Bluegrass Ramble artists for 2020

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced a second round of invited showcase artists to be presented in their Bluegrass Ramble, held this year during their first virtual World of Bluegrass celebration.

These showcase artists are selected from dozens of applications received by a select committee of IBMA professional members and industry experts, based on one of two criteria: newer artists who are prepared to make a big jump forward, and established acts who have made a considerable change in their personnel or approach.

Fifteen other showcase acts were announced back in May, and this new batch brings the total to twenty eight.

Included in today’s announcement are:

Following this past Tuesday’s announcement, we know that all World of Bluegrass 2020 activities will be held virtually online, and it seems that most of them will be offered free to the public. We are still awaiting a final schedule indicating when these various events will take place during the scheduled time period of late September, or whether they will even adhere to those dates at all.

The Bluegrass Ramble artists typically perform once before the assembled attendees at the Raleigh Convention Center, and one other time in a downtown night club. No announcement yet how this will be handled virtually. One expects that these details are being ironed out even now.

Full details about World of Bluegrass are posted online, where further updates will also be found as they are announced.