IBMA announces new Board members, Bluegrass Live! schedule

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the newest members of their Board of Directors, decided in a recent vote of the membership. Each Director is elected for a term of three years, and can serve two consecutive terms.

Directors are chosen either from within different membership constituencies, by at large votes from the full membership, or appointed by the Board.

Joining the Board as of June 7 are:

Michael Kaiz – Agents, Managers & Publicists (elected)

Jerry Salley – Recording, Distribution & Marketing (elected)

Joe Newberry – Artists, Composers, and Music Publishers (re-elected)

Ariel Rosemberg – Event Production (elected)

Ben Wright – At Large (elected)

Ashley Moyer – At Large (board appointed to second term)

Adam Engelhardt – At Large (board appointed to second term)

Anna Frick – At Large (board appointed)

From the full Board of Directors, the following were selected to serve as the IBMA’s Executive Commie:

Board Chair – Mike Simpson

Board Vice-Chair – Ashley Moyer

Treasurer – Adam Engelhardt

Secretary – Michael Kaiz

Executive Committee Member – Daniel Boner

Simpson, who was re-elected as Chair, comes to the IBMA from serving in that same role for the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY.

After accepting his position, he had this to say…

“I am humbled and honored to be asked by my fellow board members to serve a second term as Chair. Last year was full of challenges and unexpected obstacles, which we overcame as a team; and I look forward to another year of innovative programs for our members, getting back to normal, and keeping our focus on creating and sustaining bluegrass music, which inseparably binds us all together.

I believe that Bill Monroe got it right – ‘Bluegrass has brought more people together and made more friends than any music in the world’ – and together we can look forward to another fantastic year for growing the love of bluegrass and the IBMA.”

Also announced earlier this week by the IBMA was the full, two-day schedule for their annual Bluegrass Live! festival, held at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC following the World of Bluegrass convention, September 27-29. They also noted with gratitude that 2022 marks the 10th year that PNC Bank has been the presenting sponsor for the festival, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the bank’s entry into North Carolina.

Performing this year at Bluegrass Live! are:

Friday, September 30

5:00 p.m. Twisted Pine

6:00 p.m. Balsam Range

7:05 p.m. Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band

8:10 p.m. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

9:30 p.m. The Jerry Douglas Band with special guests

Saturday, October 1

5:00 p.m. Della Mae

6:00 p.m. The Dan Tyminski Band

7:05 p.m. Dom Flemons & Shultz’s Dream: featuring B.E. Farrow, Dante’ Pope, and Tray Wellington

8:10 p.m. Sierra Hull

9:30 p.m. The Infamous Stringdusters

Tickets for Bluegrass Live! are available for purchase now online as either a two-day pass or as single day tickets. A limited number of free general admission passes will be offered on show days, on a first come, first served basis. This is for seating in the grassy area behind the permanent seats. To ensure admission, reserved seat tickets are recommended.