IBMA announces new Board members and Executive Officers

The
International Bluegrass Music Association has held its summer meeting of the Board of Directors, during which new members were seated, and a new Executive Committee elected.
New members officially seated include:
Darin Aldridge – Artists, Composers, and Music Publishers (member elected)
Christine Funk – Merchandisers & Luthiers (member elected)
Carolyn Hotte – Bluegrass Music Associations (member elected)
Christopher Howard-Williams – International At Large (board appointed)
Andrea Roberts – At Large (member elected)
Mike Simpson – At Large (board appointed and reelected)
Elected by the Board as members of the Executive Committee are:
Board Chair – Ben Surratt
Board Vice-Chair – Daniel Boner
Treasurer – Mike Simpson
Secretary – Michelle Conceison
Additional Officer – Ashley Moyer
Surratt wanted to thank everyone for their confidence in him, and to recognize the outgoing Chair and the IBMA staff for their hard work and service.
“I’d like everyone to know how honored I am to have the opportunity to serve IBMA as the Board Chair. I am grateful for the service of our outgoing chair, Joe Mullins, for the steadfast leadership he has provided us the last three years. While I’ve learned a lot looking over his shoulder, I know I have a big pair of shoes to fill, and I will be working hard to do just that. I look forward to working with our Executive Director, Paul Schiminger, and the IBMA staff – Eddie Huffman, Amy Beth Hale, Casey Campbell, and Ethan Charles – to serve our membership and create opportunities for our bluegrass industry.”
Both Mullins and outgoing Secretary Regina Derzon had served their maximum term length, and the organization expressed their thanks and the indebtedness they feel towards them both. Joe Mullins remains on the Board one more year and terms out then as well.
All Board members leaving at this time include:
Jeremy Darrow
Jamie Deering
Regina Derzon
Silvio Ferretti
Stephen Mougin
The IBMA always likes to stress that these are all volunteer positions. The only people paid by the Association are the full time staff. Directors cover their own costs to attend multiple meetings each year, as well as ongoing phone and video conferences throughout the year.
We also understand that a vote has been taken regarding the status of this year’s
World of Bluegrass conference in Raleigh, and that an announcement is imminent.
