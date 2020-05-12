IBMA announces first round of showcase artists for World of Bluegrass 2020

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the first round of artists invited to showcase as part of the Bluegrass Ramble during the 2020 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC.

The annual convention, which the organization calls “the biggest week in bluegrass,” involves a three day business meeting followed by the annual International Bluegrass Music Awards show, and then a two day festival held in downtown Raleigh.

Members of the wider bluegrass community look forward to this week every year, as an opportunity to get together, hear great music, take care of business, and make plans for the future. With 2020 getting off to such a rough start for performers and event producers, IBMA Executive Director Paul Schiminger knows how much being able to assemble in Raleigh means to all of us.

“We believe this year’s IBMA World of Bluegrass will be more important for our industry than ever, and the IBMA team is working hard (from home, of course!) to produce an event that will be a key part of our industry’s recovery effort. The events remain as scheduled as we build plans for live and/or virtual formats, depending on what is allowed and prudent for the health of our community.”

As part of this celebratory event The Bluegrass Ramble, which invites promising artists and acts to perform before the assembled industry professionals, is a major highlight of the week. Showcase invitees are chosen from among dozens who submit from all over the world for this prestigious honor, and can be the spark that ignites a successful career in many cases.

Acts are selected based on one of two criteria: newer artists who are prepared to make a big jump forward, and established acts who have made a considerable change in their personnel or approach.

The 2020 Bluegrass Ramble invitees are:

Each invited showcase act will be given at least two opportunities to perform during World of Bluegrass, which runs from September 29 through October 3. Full details about the event and its various sub-events can be found online.