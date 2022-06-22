IBMA announces first round of Bluegrass Ramble showcase artists

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the first batch of artists invited to showcase at the 2022 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC, September 27-29. These acts are chosen by an IBMA select committee who go through dozens of applications each year.

Each act will get at least two chances to perform as part of the annual Bluegrass Ramble before the many industry people who attend the convention, typically once inside the Raleigh Convention Center where official WOB events are held, and again at a local music venue in the downtown area. They each receive free admission to the convention, and some non-US groups can qualify for help with travel expenses. Many former showcase artists have found record deals, or new management or representation opportunities as a result of their participation.

To qualify, an artist must be on the rise, and in a position to make the next leap to a full time performing career, or an established act with substantial new personnel or a major change in their look or sound.

Announced yesterday is the first half of the 2022 Bluegras Ramble lineup.

Registration is open now to attend the 2022 World of Bluegrass convention, and tickets are available for the IBMA Bluegrass Awards show on September 29, and the weekend Bluegrass Live! festival, both held in downtown Raleigh.

Local residents may choose to attend the various Bluegrass Ramble concerts by purchasing a ticket for the music only part of the convention, or by attending the free street festival on September 30 and October 1. The city blocks off Fayetteville Street from the capitol to the Duke Performing Arts Center, and there are live bands every block or so, along with many food, drink, and crafts vendors. On top of all that, the NC Whole Hog Barbecue Championship is held downtown that weekend as well.

