IBMA announces Chattanooga as the new World of Bluegrass site

This afternoon the International Bluegrass Music Association has announced Chattanooga, TN as the host city for their annual World of Bluegrass Convention and associated events for 2025-2027. These include the three-day business conference, the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Show, and the weekend bluegrass festival.

At this point, no specifics have been revealed as to which facilities will host the various events, though we are told they will all be held in downtown Chattanooga. More details are expected to be announced soon.

Among the reasons for this selection is the fact that the Tennessee General Assembly and Governor Bill Lee have approved an appropriation of $25 million to help attract large events that are expected to generate at least $10 million in visitor spending, and $1 million in state and local taxes. They have announced that Chattanooga will receive this grant to invest in preparations for World of Bluegrass.

The first year back in Tennessee will take place September 16-20, 2025, which is also the week that the Americana Music Association typically holds their convention in Nashville.

IBMA Executive Director Ken White says that they took bids from more than two dozen possible sites before making their final selection.

“In our mission to spread the music, IBMA considered 30+ destinations for a new home. While other cities could offer the necessary commitment, the passion and enthusiasm of the people of Chattanooga truly stood out. We are incredibly grateful for the support from the state of Tennessee, and the welcoming spirit of Chattanooga. This city’s unique charm and hospitality makes it a perfect home for WOB artists and guests.”

Patsy Hazelwood, State Representative for Signal Mountain and Chair of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee in the General Assembly, is looking forward to seeing the bluegrass back in her state.

“Tennessee is proud to welcome IBMA’s World of Bluegrass to Chattanooga. This event is not only a testament to our state’s vibrant cultural heritage, but also a significant economic driver for our communities. We are excited to support this event that will bring bluegrass enthusiasts together in our city, and give us an opportunity to showcase Tennessee and Chattanooga to an audience coming from literally around the world.”

Chattanooga Tourism is estimating that 18,000 overnight visitors will travel to the city for the 2025 WOB, along with 45,000 day visitors, delivering $1.1 million in state tax revenue.

At this time, we have no information about which hotels will be supporting IBMA in Chattanooga, nor where the weekend festival or the Awards Show will be held. One hopes that the free street festival concept, which was first done in Raleigh, will make the cut as well. Those high numbers for attendance suggest that it will.

So it’s on to Chattanooga!

This September 2024 will be the final year holding these events in downtown Raleigh, NC, so folks who have enjoyed it there might want to be sure to attend this year. In future, the City of Raleigh plans to continue to host a major bluegrass-adjacent festival downtown during the last week of September, including the free stages along Fayetteville Street.

Full details on the 2024 World of Bluegrass can be found online.