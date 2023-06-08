IBMA announces Board-appointed election results

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the results of a recent election by their Board of Directors, including At-Large members chosen by the Board, and the election of Officers and members of their Executive Committee.

In addition to Board members elected by the professional membership, the Directors choose two additional persons to be seated on the Board. Chosen in this election were Andrea Roberts of the Andrea Roberts Agency, who was returned to a second term in her At-Large seat, and Christopher Howard-Williams of the La Roche Bluegrass Festival to the At-Large International seat. He is also a returning Director.

Elected as Officers were:

Chair – Dan Boner (ETSU)

Vice Chair – Ashley Moyer (Rounder Records)

Treasurer – Adam Engelhardt (EMG Records)

Secretary – Mike Kaiz (Madison House)

Chosen to join them on the Executive Committee was Tim Stafford, songwriter and guitarist with Blue Highway.

Interim Executive Director Paul Schiminger also shared a word of gratitude for outgoing Chair, Mike Simpson.

“On behalf of the association, I want to personally thank Mike Simpson for his dedicated board service over two 3-year terms. His exceptional leadership as IBMA Board Chair for the past two years has been a boon to the board and entire organization. Anyone who has worked with Mike knows his passion for the bluegrass music community, and how valuable his wealth of board and business experience has been for the IBMA.”

The rest of the IBMA Board are listed on the Association web site, where you can also learn more about the values and mission of the IBMA, and investigate membership.